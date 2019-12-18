Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

Homo erectus: Ancient humans survived longer than we thought

BBC News Wednesday, 18 December 2019 ()
An ancient ancestor of modern humans survived into relatively recent times in South-East Asia.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

makisstasinos

Serafeim Stasinos Homo erectus: Ancient humans survived longer than we thought https://t.co/CEDj69uuhc 6 minutes ago

Blytheweigh

Blytheweigh 🙎‍♂️🙎‍♀️ " Homo erectus: Ancient humans survived longer than we thought" via @BBCNews ➡️ https://t.co/yrVtTrxmyr… https://t.co/QX2riQFjsa 16 minutes ago

levaly2

Lynne Evans RT @Blackadder345: BBC News - Homo erectus: Ancient humans survived longer than we thought https://t.co/weL3IutH1v 37 minutes ago

GlennaWoolard

Glenna Woolard RT @TheLeakeyFndtn: Homo erectus: Ancient humans survived longer than we thought https://t.co/qKKCizzLUQ 37 minutes ago

amberleybooks

Amberley Publishing Homo erectus: Ancient humans survived longer than we thought. https://t.co/UE8rGao6WY #Homoerectus #Hominids #Palaeontology #Indonesia #Java 38 minutes ago

libertylynch12

Liberty Lynch RT @CNN: Between 108,000 and 117,000 years ago, the first humans to walk upright took their last stand. Researchers have discovered the you… 50 minutes ago

DrewBaby23_

🦚 Ûñćłę Drêw ⚜️ RT @cnni: Between 108,000 and 117,000 years ago, the first humans to walk upright took their last stand. Researchers have discovered the yo… 52 minutes ago

dmac5dmark2

Douglas MacDonald Between 108,000 and 117,000 years ago, the first humans to walk upright took their last stand. Researchers have dis… https://t.co/iDMeylaSOs 53 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2019 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.