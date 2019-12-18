Global  

Musharraf sees “personnel vendetta” behind his conviction

Seattle Times Wednesday, 18 December 2019 ()
ISLAMABAD (AP) — Pakistan’s ailing former dictator on Wednesday said the death sentence given to him by a court in a treason case is based on a “personnel vendetta”. it was Pervez Musharraf’s first reaction to Tuesday’s court verdict, which had already been denounced by the country’s powerful military. Musharraf’s supporters have held small rallies […]
