With three concurrent starring roles in buzzworthy films this season, actor Adam Driver was an obvious choice for an interview on “Fresh Air,” the popular and influential NPR talk show produced by WHYY. Now, Driver and “Fresh Air” are making headlines not for the interview, but for the interview that wasn’t. On Tuesday, the Daily […]

You Might Like

Tweets about this 𝒰𝓈𝒶𝓂𝒶 𝒮𝒽𝒶𝒽 RT @washingtonpost: Adam Driver told NPR he didn’t like to hear himself sing. They played a clip anyway, and he walked out. https://t.co/7R… 11 minutes ago Envy Alvy RT @maxwelltani: Adam Driver walked out of an interview with Terry Gross last week and didn't come back when the show played a clip from Ma… 21 minutes ago Markkula Center for Applied Ethics RT @donheider: Adam Driver told NPR he didn’t like to hear himself sing. They played a clip anyway, and he walked out. https://t.co/cvwRMwS… 2 hours ago donheider Adam Driver told NPR he didn’t like to hear himself sing. They played a clip anyway, and he walked out. https://t.co/cvwRMwSL5k @scuethics 2 hours ago Post Style Adam Driver told NPR he didn’t like to hear himself sing. They played a clip anyway, and he walked out. https://t.co/kU6rD1rlD8 2 hours ago Dennis Koch 🖖 Adam Driver told NPR he didn’t like to hear himself sing. They played a clip anyway, and he walked out. @Facebook https://t.co/0n5we3qQNp 2 hours ago Global Analytica Adam Driver told NPR he didn’t like to hear himself sing. They played a clip anyway, and he walked out. https://t.co/K0j8WjfXhE 3 hours ago