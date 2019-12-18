Tekashi69 Sentenced to TWO Years In Prison! Wednesday, 18 December 2019 ( 14 hours ago )

It's not often that a two-year prison sentence is considered cause for celebration. But Tekshi69 walked out of the courtroom with a smile on his face today after learning his fate from a federal judge. Tekashi was facing a life sentence , but now, with credit for time served, he'll be eligible for release in 2020. How did the Brooklyn-born rapper -- whose real name is Daniel Hernandez -- manage to (mostly) beat the rap? Well, if you ask prosecutors, he turned... It's not often that a two-year prison sentence is considered cause for celebration. But Tekshi69 walked out of the courtroom with a smile on his face today after learning his fate from a federal judge. Tekashi was facing a life sentence , but now, with credit for time served, he'll be eligible for release in 2020. How did the Brooklyn-born rapper -- whose real name is Daniel Hernandez -- manage to (mostly) beat the rap? Well, if you ask prosecutors, he turned... 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend 14 hours ago < > Embed Credit: Wibbitz Studio - Published Tekashi 6ix9ine Gets 2-Year Prison Sentence 00:44 Tekashi 6ix9ine Gets 2-Year Prison Sentence. The 23-year-old rapper has been sentenced for his involvement in racketeering, conspiracy, firearms offense and narcotics trafficking as part of the Nine Trey Bloods gang. He was sentenced to 24 months in prison, 13 of which have already been served. . He... You Might Like

Tweets about this