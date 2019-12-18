Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

Why Snow Squall Alerts Set Off Phones Around New York

NYTimes.com Wednesday, 18 December 2019 ()
New Yorkers were jolted on Wednesday with back-to-back phone alerts about powerful bursts of snow and wind hitting the area.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

jeremy_gold1

Jeremy Goldstein Why Snow Squall Alerts Set Off Phones Around New York https://t.co/bH6Y5zcaPI https://t.co/A6HeWkWHra 36 minutes ago

crewislife

๒ รคץร Ŧยςк Շгย๓ק Via @nytimes: Why Snow Squall Alerts Set Off Phones Around New York https://t.co/yeHsdAXYtZ https://t.co/hBNEMh698Y 37 minutes ago

TracyScaletti

Tracy Scaletti RT @DanZarrow: SNOW SQUALL WARNING... Hm, I didn't know the new Snow Squall Warning was part of the Wireless Emergency Alerts (WEA) system… 2 hours ago

HiddenSky

Bettina NWS snow squall alerts were going off during Act 2 of Tootsie. Obviously it wasn't severe because those with their… https://t.co/Eh8dtq8MO8 2 hours ago

thomcraver

Thom Craver Snow squall alerts popping up on everyone's phones in the newsroom. No one in this side of New York knows what a sq… https://t.co/wYxT5R3s7H 3 hours ago

stevenmazie

Steven Mazie About 30 minutes ago NYC phones rang ominously with forced alerts of an impending snow squall. Where's my goddamn… https://t.co/Mi1wf5gDHb 3 hours ago

aka_savannah

Steph Everyone in this Dollar Tree just got alerts on their phones. Nope, not an Amber Alert, it’s to warn us of an incom… https://t.co/qhhWINM873 3 hours ago

DanZarrow

Meteorologist Dan Zarrow SNOW SQUALL WARNING... Hm, I didn't know the new Snow Squall Warning was part of the Wireless Emergency Alerts (WEA… https://t.co/NPzVGGfAyt 3 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2019 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.