Sunshine Coast motorway remains closed despite bushfire threat easing Wednesday, 18 December 2019 ( 2 hours ago )

On Wednesday, Peregian Springs residents were ordered to evacuate and an exclusion zone was established. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this Christina Chan🏳️‍🌈 RT @brisbanetimes: Sunshine Coast motorway remains closed despite bushfire threat easing https://t.co/yyfJ2jBwaO 2 minutes ago 7NEWS Brisbane RT @RACQOfficial: Scary scenes on the Sunshine Coast. The Sunshine Motorway remains closed as firefighters work to contain a blaze at Pereg… 13 minutes ago RACQ Scary scenes on the Sunshine Coast. The Sunshine Motorway remains closed as firefighters work to contain a blaze at… https://t.co/duZxjtB0On 25 minutes ago Brisbane Times Sunshine Coast motorway remains closed despite bushfire threat easing https://t.co/yyfJ2jBwaO 25 minutes ago