Indiana woman gets 4 years for fatal school bus stop crash

Seattle Times Wednesday, 18 December 2019 ()
ROCHESTER, Ind. (AP) — An Indiana woman who plowed her pickup truck into four children, killing three of them, while they crossed a highway to board a school bus was sentenced Wednesday to four years in prison. Alyssa Shepherd, 25, could have been sentenced to as much as 21½ years in prison for the Oct. […]
