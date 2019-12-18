Global  

Patriots not fretting about their few Pro Bowl selections

Seattle Times Wednesday, 18 December 2019 ()
FOXBOROUGH, Mass. (AP) — The New England Patriots aren’t heavily represented in the Pro Bowl — again. And that’s just fine by them. Despite being 11-3, having the NFL’s top-ranked defense and clinching their NFL-record 11th consecutive playoff berth, only three Patriots were voted to the Pro Bowl by fans, players and coaches. Cornerback Stephon […]
