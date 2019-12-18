Global  

Australia declares fresh state of emergency as 100 fires rage

Deutsche Welle Wednesday, 18 December 2019 ()
The Australian state of New South Wales declared a second state of emergency as over 100 fires continue to rage. Temperatures are soaring in Australia. The state of emergency will last beyond Christmas.
