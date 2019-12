Wednesday, 18 December 2019 ( 1 hour ago )

WASHINGTON (AP) — The House’s center of power took a seat toward the back of the chamber Wednesday. Her golden mace brooch, symbol of the House and the speaker’s authority, glinted. Speaker Nancy Pelosi spent much of the historic day within a few steps of the cloakroom door, away from better-lit seats where the managers […] 👓 View full article