Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

Impeachment Vote, Obamacare, Tekashi69: Your Wednesday Evening Briefing

NYTimes.com Wednesday, 18 December 2019 ()
Here’s what you need to know at the end of the day.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: CBS 11 Dallas - Published < > Embed
News video: Members Of Congress Talk Impeachment Debate With CBS 11's Jack Fink

Members Of Congress Talk Impeachment Debate With CBS 11's Jack Fink 02:11

 CBS 11's Jack Fink spoke with Republican Senator Ted Cruz and Republican Congressman Ron Wright of Arlington, who both blasted the impeachment vote Wednesday.

You Might Like


Tweets about this

owoniyilb

Omo Eyan 're RT @nytimes: Evening Briefing: Here's what you need to know at the end of the day https://t.co/tKa05oWXVX 1 hour ago

eztango

ニュースDE英単語 https://t.co/htWdJz35TE (LV.11) Impeachment Vote, Obamacare, Tekashi69: Your Wednesday Evening Briefing - The New Y… https://t.co/EmRN3nUYCS 6 hours ago

WEIRDCHRISTMAS

WEIRD CHRISTMAS RT @TookLady: You asked me before, but I'm just reading it now @WEIRDCHRISTMAS https://t.co/Vf6gBcMz7Q 6 hours ago

TookLady

Kimberly You asked me before, but I'm just reading it now @WEIRDCHRISTMAS https://t.co/Vf6gBcMz7Q 6 hours ago

nytimes

The New York Times Evening Briefing: Here's what you need to know at the end of the day https://t.co/tKa05oWXVX 7 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2019 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.