Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

Key dates in the House impeachment inquiry into Trump

Seattle Times Wednesday, 18 December 2019 ()
WASHINGTON (AP) — Key dates in the House impeachment inquiry into President Donald Trump: APRIL 21, 2019 President Donald Trump speaks with then-President-elect Volodymyr Zelenskiy to congratulate him on his election victory. The White House says in a readout of the call that the president underscored unwavering support for Ukraine’s sovereignty and territorial integrity and […]
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Reuters - Politics - Published < > Embed
News video: House impeachment report accuses Trump of 'criminal bribery'

House impeachment report accuses Trump of 'criminal bribery' 02:02

 The U.S. House Judiciary Committee on Monday released a 650-plus page report outlining the case for impeaching President Donald Trump, and it accused him of committing the crimes of bribery and fraud. Zachary Goelman reports.

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2019 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.