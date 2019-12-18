Key dates in the House impeachment inquiry into Trump

Wednesday, 18 December 2019 ( 5 days ago )

WASHINGTON (AP) — Key dates in the House impeachment inquiry into President Donald Trump: APRIL 21, 2019 President Donald Trump speaks with then-President-elect Volodymyr Zelenskiy to congratulate him on his election victory. The White House says in a readout of the call that the president underscored unwavering support for Ukraine’s sovereignty and territorial integrity and […] 👓 View full article

