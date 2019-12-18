Global  

Bayern beat resilient Freiburg 3-1 in Bundesliga

Wednesday, 18 December 2019
Bayern beat resilient Freiburg 3-1 in BundesligaBERLIN, Dec. 18 (Xinhua) -- Bayern Munich secured their 3-1 victory over Freiburg in the dying seconds of the game on the goals from substitute Joshua Zirkzee and Serge Gnabry in the 16th round of Bundesliga on Wednesday. The "Bavarians" started highly motivated into the encounter and pressed Freiburg into the defence in the opening period. Hence, it took the visitors only one minute to produce the first promising chance...
