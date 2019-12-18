Bayern beat resilient Freiburg 3-1 in Bundesliga Wednesday, 18 December 2019 ( 19 hours ago )

BERLIN, Dec. 18 (Xinhua) -- Bayern Munich secured their 3-1 victory over Freiburg in the dying seconds of the game on the goals from substitute Joshua Zirkzee and Serge Gnabry in the 16th round of Bundesliga on Wednesday. The "Bavarians" started highly motivated into the encounter and pressed Freiburg into the defence in the opening period. Hence, it took the visitors only one minute to produce the first promising chance... BERLIN, Dec. 18 (Xinhua) -- Bayern Munich secured their 3-1 victory over Freiburg in the dying seconds of the game on the goals from substitute Joshua Zirkzee and Serge Gnabry in the 16th round of Bundesliga on Wednesday. The "Bavarians" started highly motivated into the encounter and pressed Freiburg into the defence in the opening period. Hence, it took the visitors only one minute to produce the first promising chance... 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this