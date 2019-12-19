Uber to pay $4.4 million to end federal sex harassment probe

mahjacat 🖤🐝✊🏾🌈💋 RT @ABC: Uber has agreed to pay more than $4 million after it was found to have permitted a culture of sexual harassment and retaliation. h… 28 seconds ago RIP DT👼🏻🙏🏾 RT @NBCNews: Uber has agreed to pay $4.4M to resolve an Equal Employment Opportunity Commissioner’s 2017 charge of***discrimination, the… 28 seconds ago 🇬🇧Nag the Cab🇬🇧 RT @BLaw: Uber agreed to pay $4.4 million after an EEOC investigation into alleged sexual harassment and retaliation at the ride-share comp… 2 minutes ago NotComey RT @TheCyanPost: Uber Must Pay $4.4 Million To Settle Sexual Harassment Case https://t.co/4x6J1h1WBh https://t.co/qUwYKtA5f1 5 minutes ago Gilles Klein 🇺🇸 Uber has agreed to pay $4.4M to resolve an Equal Employment Opportunity Commissioner’s 2017 charge of***discri… https://t.co/r8mo6MEdIG 5 minutes ago javier meneses RT @raybae689: Uber to pay $4.4 million to resolve***discrimination charge https://t.co/dxDAq4qPnD https://t.co/1zbEcOZs73 5 minutes ago TheCyanPost Uber Must Pay $4.4 Million To Settle Sexual Harassment Case https://t.co/4x6J1h1WBh https://t.co/qUwYKtA5f1 5 minutes ago Ms. M RT @KTLA: .@Uber to establish $4.4 million fund to settle federal probe into claims the company allowed a rampant culture of***harassment… 7 minutes ago