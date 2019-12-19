Global  

Uber to pay $4.4 million to end federal sex harassment probe

Seattle Times Thursday, 19 December 2019 ()
SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Uber Technologies Inc. will establish a $4.4 million fund to settle a federal investigation into allegations that the San Francisco company allowed a rampant culture of sexual harassment, the U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission announced Wednesday. The agreement ends an investigation launched in 2017 in which the commission found reasonable cause […]
