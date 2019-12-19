Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> > >

Divided U.S. House nears historic vote to impeach Trump

Reuters Thursday, 19 December 2019 ()
A bitterly divided U.S. House of Representatives neared a historic vote to impeach Donald Trump on Wednesday after a day-long debate in which Democrats called the president a threat to democracy and Republicans called the proceedings a partisan coup.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Rumble - Published < > Embed
News video: House meets for impeachment vote against Trump

House meets for impeachment vote against Trump 03:08

 The U.S. House of Representatives began debating the charges facing President Donald Trump ahead of a historic impeachment vote later on Wednesday. Chris Dignam has more.

Recent related videos from verified sources

U.S. House impeaches Donald Trump for abuse of power [Video]U.S. House impeaches Donald Trump for abuse of power

Donald Trump became the third U.S. president to be impeached on Wednesday, as the House of Representatives formally charged him with abuse of power in a historic step that will inflame partisan..

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 01:05Published

Pro-impeachment demonstrators hold rally on Capitol Hill in Washington [Video]Pro-impeachment demonstrators hold rally on Capitol Hill in Washington

Pro-impeachment demonstrators gathered on Capitol Hill in Washington on Wednesday (December 18) as the House of Representatives prepared to vote on impeachment articles against President Trump.

Credit: Newsflare     Duration: 01:39Published


Recent related news from verified sources

House nears historic vote to impeach Trump

A bitterly divided U.S. House of Representatives neared a historic vote to impeach Donald Trump on Wednesday after a day-long debate in which Democrats called...
Japan Today

US House impeaches Donald Trump for abuse of power, obstruction

President Donald Trump was impeached for abuse of power in a historic vote in the House of Representatives on Wednesday, setting up a Senate trial on removing...
IndiaTimes Also reported by •ReutersWorldNewsSeattle TimesSify

You Might Like


Tweets about this

kay_walz

Kay Walz RT @B52Malmet: Meanwhile! Divided U.S. House nears historic vote to impeach Trump https://t.co/FfiRiwybmr 1 hour ago

javierm77505586

javier meneses RT @raybae689: Divided U.S. House nears historic vote to impeach Trump https://t.co/NFGxhzXt3l https://t.co/LZpWhmp56U 3 hours ago

rishabh20051

rishabh gupta Divided US House nears historic vote to impeach President Donald Trump https://t.co/3ynpn0JG43 5 hours ago

wanplescom

Wanples.com https://t.co/W8S9d5urix Divided U.S. House nears historic vote to impeach Trump https://t.co/745hdYdj7V 6 hours ago

saalaharamkhor

Haramkhor Divided US House nears historic vote to impeach President Donald Trump https://t.co/k7GHXyhzr4 https://t.co/7TwMKGXjmV 7 hours ago

TimesEurope

Times of News Europe Divided U.S. House nears historic vote to impeach Trump https://t.co/Rb37bM3I4T 7 hours ago

AfricaTimesofN1

Africa Times of News Divided U.S. House nears historic vote to impeach Trump https://t.co/zokoSLTMBI 7 hours ago

bot_political

bot_political reuters|Divided U.S. House nears historic vote to impeach Trump|https://t.co/KDTOeuIGvS 7 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2019 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.