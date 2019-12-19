Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

‘Cats’ review: This is one weird furball of a movie

Seattle Times Thursday, 19 December 2019 ()
“Cats” the movie is deeply, deeply weird, and not in a good way.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

lethodusk

seer 🎄☃️ RT @mattsinger: Rather than review CATS — because that seemed slightly impossible — I simply tried to answer a simple question: “How freaki… 15 minutes ago

sarah_fortune

Sarah Fortune Is it weird that this review in the Guardian actually makes me want to see Cats? https://t.co/I9345flzZt 36 minutes ago

e_newsUS

e-news.US ‘Cats’ review: weird and occasionally wonderful, this feline flick is no cat-astrophe - https://t.co/40jjmA3d3R https://t.co/jm2lrxy6zL 47 minutes ago

mightymykey1

Robot De Niro RT @djrothkopf: Was the first weird disturbing story about this moment in history that I turned to this a.m. a review of “Cats?” Yes. Yes,… 1 hour ago

djrothkopf

David Rothkopf Was the first weird disturbing story about this moment in history that I turned to this a.m. a review of “Cats?” Y… https://t.co/bSnsTScCix 1 hour ago

radio4_GR

Radio4.GR ‘Cats’ review: weird and occasionally wonderful, this feline flick is no cat-astrophe - https://t.co/gwL29o7ZBH https://t.co/fFlVcvMVrC 3 hours ago

infosnewsn1

INFOSNEWS ‘Cats’ review: weird and occasionally wonderful, this feline flick is no cat-astrophe: The… https://t.co/KPW64rTuN5 3 hours ago

eRadioUS

E-Radio.US #e_RadioUS ‘Cats’ review: weird and occasionally wonderful, this feline flick is no cat-astrophe… https://t.co/7uSbuInTb5 3 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2019 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.