Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

Toronto’s Marc Gasol leaves game with hamstring injury

Seattle Times Thursday, 19 December 2019 ()
DETROIT (AP) — Toronto Raptors center Marc Gasol has left Wednesday night’s game at Detroit with a left hamstring strain. Gasol headed toward the locker room in the first quarter, and by the end of the period, the Raptors had already ruled him out the rest of the game. Toronto was already without guard Fred […]
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

The NBA's Best of the Decade [Video]The NBA's Best of the Decade

The NBA's Best of the Decade. As the decade comes to an end, it's time to take a look back at the best of the NBA from the past ten years. Player of the Decade: LeBron James. James won four NBA MVPs,..

Credit: Wibbitz Studio     Duration: 01:26Published

How Analytics Are Affecting The Beautiful Game [Video]How Analytics Are Affecting The Beautiful Game

Heath Pearce spoke with Jozy Altidore and sports data analyst Bret Myers about how analytics & technology are allowing us to understand ￼️soccer in new ways. #AudiOnThePitchCOPA90 US is North..

Credit: Copa90     Duration: 06:09Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Siakam scores 30 points, Raptors beat Nets to snap home skid

TORONTO (AP) — Pascal Siakam scored 30 points, Marc Gasol set season highs with 17 points and 15 rebounds and the Toronto Raptors beat the Brooklyn Nets...
Seattle Times

Raptors without injured Siakam, Gasol, Powell indefinitely

The Toronto Raptors will be without Pascal Siakam, Marc Gasol and Norman Powell indefinitely after all three were injured at Detroit on Wednesday night. The team...
Seattle Times


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2019 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.