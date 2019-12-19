Toronto’s Marc Gasol leaves game with hamstring injury

DETROIT (AP) — Toronto Raptors center Marc Gasol has left Wednesday night’s game at Detroit with a left hamstring strain. Gasol headed toward the locker room in the first quarter, and by the end of the period, the Raptors had already ruled him out the rest of the game. Toronto was already without guard Fred […]

Siakam scores 30 points, Raptors beat Nets to snap home skid TORONTO (AP) — Pascal Siakam scored 30 points, Marc Gasol set season highs with 17 points and 15 rebounds and the Toronto Raptors beat the Brooklyn Nets...

Seattle Times 1 week ago



Raptors without injured Siakam, Gasol, Powell indefinitely The Toronto Raptors will be without Pascal Siakam, Marc Gasol and Norman Powell indefinitely after all three were injured at Detroit on Wednesday night. The team...

Seattle Times 4 days ago





