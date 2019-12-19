Global  

The reasons behind Rance's early retirement

The Age Thursday, 19 December 2019 ()
Richmond champion Alex Rance's decision to pursue other aspects of his life was a true life decision based on his faith, his values and his desire to be happy.
Rance remains on Richmond's list, but Tigers have decisions to make

Richmond are likely to keep the option open for Alex Rance to have a change of heart, but his early retirement will eventually require decisions to be made.
