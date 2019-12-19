Is Jimmy Lake excited about UW’s 2020 signing day class? Of course. Is he impressed? Not yet. Thursday, 19 December 2019 ( 9 hours ago )

On Wednesday, Washington signed 23 future Huskies — compiling the top recruiting class in the Pac-12, according to 247Sports. Still, according to soon-to-be head coach Jimmy Lake, the work is just beginning. 👓 View full article

