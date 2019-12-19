Global  

US lawmakers vote to impeach President Donald Trump

Deutsche Welle Thursday, 19 December 2019 ()
House lawmakers have voted to impeach US President Donald Trump for abuse of power. A final vote in the Republican-held Senate will decide if he will be removed from office.
News video: How Trump's Handling His Day Of Impeachment

How Trump's Handling His Day Of Impeachment 00:46

 House Democrats proceeded to impeach US President Donald J. Trump on Wednesday. It's only the third time in American history that the president has been impeached. According to Politico, Trump allies say the president is taking the impeachment vote incredibly personally. They say Trump views it as a...

