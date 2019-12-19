Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

Baylor’s Juicy Landrum sets NCAA record with 14 3-pointers

Seattle Times Thursday, 19 December 2019 ()
Baylor’s Juicy Landrum sets NCAA record with 14 3-pointersWACO, Texas (AP) — Juicy Landrum set an NCAA record by making 14 3-pointers for all of her career-high 42 points, leading the No. 7 Baylor to a 111-43 victory over Arkansas State on Wednesday. Landrum attempted all but one of her 24 shots from 3-point range as Baylor (9-1) shot 46% from beyond the […]
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

EDegrate

DeGrate RT @csconine: Juicy Landrum is a pretty quiet kid, but her actions spoke loudly on Wednesday afternoon. It was surprisingly fun to watch th… 3 hours ago

carol_sundahl

Carol Sundahl @kennypools @ESPN_WomenHoop @BaylorWBB Exactly! How about a kind thought for Arkansas State? @KimMulkey , a great… https://t.co/aFULIq5zPa 3 hours ago

Tony_Cleveland

Tony Cleveland RT @ShehanJeyarajah: "I kind of get down on myself, but she motivates me to keep shooting the ball.” Well, Baylor is lucky that Juicy Land… 13 hours ago

ShehanJeyarajah

Shehan Jeyarajah "I kind of get down on myself, but she motivates me to keep shooting the ball.” Well, Baylor is lucky that Juicy L… https://t.co/ta2IOghqAH 13 hours ago

a1cell4u

Butlerztv.com Baylor’s Juicy Landrum sets NCAA record with 14 3-pointers https://t.co/gqE15EFSzX https://t.co/VXUP2PEq0S 14 hours ago

BaylorBears247

BearsIllustrated.com RT @BaylorBears247: Juicy Landrums sets an NCAA record in Baylor victory over Arkansas State via @AMINER777 https://t.co/PKFSNL1g30 15 hours ago

csconine

Chad Conine Juicy Landrum is a pretty quiet kid, but her actions spoke loudly on Wednesday afternoon. It was surprisingly fun t… https://t.co/A8pIAOX1Fs 17 hours ago

a1cell4u

Butlerztv.com Baylor's Juicy Landrum Sets NCAA Record with 14 3-Pointers vs. Arkansas State https://t.co/hYIMl9UHKb https://t.co/gftU0AHsVW 17 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2019 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.