Baylor’s Juicy Landrum sets NCAA record with 14 3-pointers Thursday, 19 December 2019 ( 16 hours ago )

WACO, Texas (AP) — Juicy Landrum set an NCAA record by making 14 3-pointers for all of her career-high 42 points, leading the No. 7 Baylor to a 111-43 victory over Arkansas State on Wednesday. Landrum attempted all but one of her 24 shots from 3-point range as Baylor (9-1) shot 46% from beyond the […] WACO, Texas (AP) — Juicy Landrum set an NCAA record by making 14 3-pointers for all of her career-high 42 points, leading the No. 7 Baylor to a 111-43 victory over Arkansas State on Wednesday. Landrum attempted all but one of her 24 shots from 3-point range as Baylor (9-1) shot 46% from beyond the […] 👓 View full article

