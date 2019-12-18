GOP compares impeachment to Crucifixion, Pearl Harbor attack, and Salem Witch Trials

Republicans compared the impeachment of President Trump to tragedies such as the Salem Witch Trials, Pearl Harbor, and the crucifixion of Jesus.

Tweets about this John Cazier Blecka RT @mason4922: GOP, impeachment=Pearl Harbor, Crucifixion of Jesus, Salem Witch Hunts! Conclusion, even the Japanese gave Jesus due process… 1 hour ago Guy Fisher 😭😭😭. GOP compares trump impeachment to crucifixion of Jesus(right before Xmas), Pearl Harbor attack, and Salem witc… https://t.co/dHpYoxDcN1 2 hours ago Ronald Lebow @funder @JescoMross @TheDemCoalition But the GOP compares Trump Impeachment to Jesus/Crucifixion, Pearl Harbor atta… https://t.co/SNyppXmTZZ 2 hours ago Anup RT @usatodayDC: Republicans compared the impeachment of President Trump to tragedies such as the Salem Witch Trials, Pearl Harbor, and the… 2 hours ago Mark Really? Isn’t that beyond dramatic? GOP compares impeachment to Crucifixion, Pearl Harbor attack, and Salem Witch… https://t.co/eWVli4XqHi 2 hours ago