Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

US House votes on impeaching Trump -— as it happened

Deutsche Welle Thursday, 19 December 2019 ()
The US House of Representatives conducted a day of historic debates that are expected to lead to President Donald Trump's impeachment for abuse of power and obstruction of Congress.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Reuters Studio - Published < > Embed
News video: Trump calls impeachment a 'hoax' on eve of House vote

Trump calls impeachment a 'hoax' on eve of House vote 01:23

 As the House prepares to take up impeachment on Wednesday, U.S. President Donald Trump called the proceedings a "sham" and said he's not planning on watching the vote.

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2019 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.