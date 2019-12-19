Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

Reed scores 19 to lift DePaul past Cleveland State 73-65

Seattle Times Thursday, 19 December 2019 ()
CLEVELAND (AP) — Paul Reed registered 19 points with 10 rebounds as DePaul beat Cleveland State 73-65 on Wednesday night. Romeo Weems had 14 points for DePaul (11-1), which earned its fourth consecutive road victory. Charlie Moore added 12 points. Cleveland State totaled 44 second-half points, a season high for the team. Tre Gomillion had […]
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Wibbitz Studio - Published < > Embed
News video: The NBA's Best of the Decade

The NBA's Best of the Decade 01:26

 The NBA's Best of the Decade. As the decade comes to an end, it's time to take a look back at the best of the NBA from the past ten years. Player of the Decade: LeBron James. James won four NBA MVPs, reached eight straight NBA Finals and won three NBA Finals MVPs. Team of the Decade: Golden State...

Recent related videos from verified sources

Lack of federal guidance and state resources has left CBD products untested for months [Video]Lack of federal guidance and state resources has left CBD products untested for months

CBD products across Ohio are available for sale on store shelves, but neither federal nor state regulators are testing it to make sure it's safe for consumers.

Credit: WEWS NewsChannel5     Duration: 03:00Published

CSU students hold demonstration after learning man accused of rape featured in school promo video [Video]CSU students hold demonstration after learning man accused of rape featured in school promo video

Cleveland State University students continue to speak out about sexual violence after learning a man accused of rape was featured in a CSU promotional video.

Credit: WEWS NewsChannel5     Duration: 01:41Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Eichelberger, Cleveland St. host DePaul

Two forwards will be on display as Paul Reed and DePaul will take on Algevon Eichelberger and Cleveland State
FOX Sports Also reported by •Seattle Times

You Might Like


Tweets about this

fox32news

FOX 32 News Paul Reed registered 19 points with 10 rebounds as DePaul beat Cleveland State 73-65 on Wednesday night: https://t.co/bCkvpyUVUB 5 days ago

delphinepib

Delphine Pilcher "Reed Scores 19 to Lift DePaul Past Cleveland State 73-65" by The Associated Press via NYT https://t.co/Gwsp6uVr7s 5 days ago

juliankhan

Julian Khan "Reed Scores 19 to Lift DePaul Past Cleveland State 73-65" by The Associated Press via NYT https://t.co/QDkmo15RmX 5 days ago

a1cell4u

Butlerztv.com Reed scores 19 to lift DePaul past Cleveland State 73-65 https://t.co/CE9iW7NUhS https://t.co/vnyUkHCDJl 5 days ago

CoachCarson

Coach Billy Carson Reed scores 19 to lift DePaul past Cleveland State 73-65 https://t.co/HlJPGrSFBx https://t.co/L5XItNGBHR 5 days ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2019 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.