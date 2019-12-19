Santos-Silva leads VCU over Coll. Of Charleston 76-71

Global  

CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP) — Marcus Santos-Silva had 17 points and 11 rebounds as VCU edged past College of Charleston 76-71 on Wednesday night. De’Riante Jenkins and Marcus Evans added 16 points each and Mike’L Simms had three blocks for VCU (9-2). After falling behind 46-38 at the half, VCU outscored Charleston 38-25 in the second […]
