HIGH POINT, N.C. (AP) — Javon Freeman-Liberty scored 22 points as Valparaiso beat High Point 87-72 on Wednesday night. Eron Gordon added 20 points for the Crusaders. Daniel Sackey had 11 points and nine assists for Valparaiso (7-5). Donovan Clay added 10 points. A 3-pointer by Eric Coleman Jr. drew High Point to within 66-64 […]



Recent related videos from verified sources Vietnamese electrical worker swings on high-voltage wires at frightening height The video, filmed on April 7 in Daklak Province, captures the moment a Vietnamese electrical worker swings on high-voltage wires tens of meters high. According to the filmer, the electrician was.. Credit: Newsflare Duration: 03:33Published 2 weeks ago South Dakota High School Playoff Football Game Ends 103-0 A South Dakota high school football team reportedly broke the triple digit barrier Thursday night, demolishing their opponents in a playoff game without allowing a single point to be scored against.. Credit: CBS Dallas Digital Duration: 00:36Published on November 1, 2019

Recent related news from verified sources Holland III powers High Point past Belmont Abbey, 92-66 HIGH POINT, N.C. (AP) — Curtis Holland III had a career-high 25 points as High Point rolled past Belmont Abbey 92-66 on Saturday. Holland III made 6 of 9...

Seattle Times 3 days ago



You Might Like

Tweets about this