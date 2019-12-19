Global  

U.S. House impeaches Donald Trump for abuse of power, obstruction

Reuters Thursday, 19 December 2019 ()
Donald Trump on Wednesday became the third U.S. president to be impeached as the House of Representatives formally charged him with abuse of power and obstruction of Congress in a historic step that will inflame partisan tensions across a deeply divided America.
 The House of Representatives formally charged Trump with abuse of power and obstruction of Congress. Ryan Brooks reports.

