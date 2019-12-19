3 lawmakers miss historic impeachment votes Thursday, 19 December 2019 ( 16 hours ago )

WASHINGTON (AP) — Three lawmakers — Republican Reps. John Shimkus of Illinois and Duncan Hunter of California and Democratic Rep. Jose Serrano of New York — missed the historic House votes to impeach President Donald Trump. Hunter, who pleaded guilty to illegally using campaign money for personal expenses, was warned by the House Ethics Committee […] 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this David Johnson 3 lawmakers miss historic impeachment votes https://t.co/CA2r2ATVQ0 10 minutes ago Caligulas Revenge What they forgot to add to the article is that Shimkus has also visited Ukraine twice since Zelinsky was elected. https://t.co/JRDu6JRV6y 36 minutes ago MacKnowledge 3 lawmakers miss historic impeachment votes https://t.co/LsL0nCqYyV 42 minutes ago ted schofield 3 lawmakers miss historic impeachment votes https://t.co/EHu086EnJA 56 minutes ago Carl Davenport, Jr 3 lawmakers miss historic impeachment votes https://t.co/bqWNLjAJrD 1 hour ago Charlinto fyaklek RT @DailyMail: Two Republicans and one Democrat miss historic House votes on Trump's impeachment https://t.co/oajDfKdV0z 1 hour ago Daily Mail US Two Republicans and one Democrat miss historic House votes on Trump's impeachment https://t.co/oajDfKdV0z 2 hours ago RebelRhoads 3 lawmakers miss historic impeachment votes https://t.co/3h7ikMZf88 2 hours ago