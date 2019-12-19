Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

3 lawmakers miss historic impeachment votes

Seattle Times Thursday, 19 December 2019 ()
WASHINGTON (AP) — Three lawmakers — Republican Reps. John Shimkus of Illinois and Duncan Hunter of California and Democratic Rep. Jose Serrano of New York — missed the historic House votes to impeach President Donald Trump. Hunter, who pleaded guilty to illegally using campaign money for personal expenses, was warned by the House Ethics Committee […]
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

davidjo43991517

David Johnson 3 lawmakers miss historic impeachment votes https://t.co/CA2r2ATVQ0 10 minutes ago

CaligulasReven1

Caligulas Revenge What they forgot to add to the article is that Shimkus has also visited Ukraine twice since Zelinsky was elected. https://t.co/JRDu6JRV6y 36 minutes ago

60Macc

MacKnowledge 3 lawmakers miss historic impeachment votes https://t.co/LsL0nCqYyV 42 minutes ago

tederoo

ted schofield 3 lawmakers miss historic impeachment votes https://t.co/EHu086EnJA 56 minutes ago

crlbe

Carl Davenport, Jr 3 lawmakers miss historic impeachment votes https://t.co/bqWNLjAJrD 1 hour ago

Charlintof

Charlinto fyaklek RT @DailyMail: Two Republicans and one Democrat miss historic House votes on Trump's impeachment https://t.co/oajDfKdV0z 1 hour ago

DailyMail

Daily Mail US Two Republicans and one Democrat miss historic House votes on Trump's impeachment https://t.co/oajDfKdV0z 2 hours ago

RebelRhoads

RebelRhoads 3 lawmakers miss historic impeachment votes https://t.co/3h7ikMZf88 2 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2019 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.