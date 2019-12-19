Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

A President Impeached, and a Nation Convulsed

NYTimes.com Thursday, 19 December 2019 ()
The impeachment battles over Andrew Johnson, Richard M. Nixon and Bill Clinton came at turning points in the American story. The time that produced President Trump has proved to be another one.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: KEZI - Published < > Embed
News video: The House gavels impeachment debate against President Trump

The House gavels impeachment debate against President Trump

 The House of Representatives is set to impeach an elected President accused of violating the nation's trust and his oath to preserve, protect and defend bedrock constitutional values.

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2019 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.