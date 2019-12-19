Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

Eight-year-old Ryan Kaji is highest paid YouTuber in 2019

WorldNews Thursday, 19 December 2019 ()
Eight-year-old Ryan Kaji is highest paid YouTuber in 2019NEW YORK: Eight-year-old Ryan Kaji earned $26 million in 2019 on his YouTube channel, making him the highest-paid creator on the platform, according to a list published Wednesday by Forbes magazine. Kaji, whose real name is Ryan Guan, was already the video platform´s highest earner in 2018, with $22 million, according to Forbes. His channel "Ryan´s World," launched in 2015 by Ryan´s parents, is only three years old but already has 22.9 million subscribers. Initially called "Ryan ToysReview," the channel mostly consisted of "unboxing" videos -- videos of the young star opening boxes of toys and playing with them. Several of the videos have racked up more than one billion...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2019 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.