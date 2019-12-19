Eight-year-old Ryan Kaji is highest paid YouTuber in 2019 Thursday, 19 December 2019 ( 8 hours ago )

NEW YORK: Eight-year-old Ryan Kaji earned $26 million in 2019 on his YouTube channel, making him the highest-paid creator on the platform, according to a list published Wednesday by Forbes magazine. Kaji, whose real name is Ryan Guan, was already the video platform´s highest earner in 2018, with $22 million, according to Forbes. His channel "Ryan´s World," launched in 2015 by Ryan´s parents, is only three years old but already has 22.9 million subscribers. Initially called "Ryan ToysReview," the channel mostly consisted of "unboxing" videos -- videos of the young star opening boxes of toys and playing with them. Several of the videos have racked up more than one billion...

