Flowers leads Western Michigan over Aquinas College 84-61

KALAMAZOO, Mich. (AP) — Michael Flowers scored 16 points as Western Michigan easily beat Aquinas College 84-61 on Wednesday night. Brandon Johnson added 15 points for Western Michigan (7-5). Adrian Martin added 10 points. Western Michigan scored a season-best 48 points in the first half, a season best, against the NAIA Saints. Gabe Overway had […] 👓 View full article

