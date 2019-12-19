President Trump impeached by US House on 2 charges

WASHINGTON: President Donald Trump was impeached by the US House of Representatives on Wednesday night, only the third American chief executive to be formally charged under the Constitution's ultimate remedy for high crimes and misdemeanors.

