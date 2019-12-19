Global  

President Trump impeached by US House on 2 charges

Bangkok Post Thursday, 19 December 2019 ()
WASHINGTON: President Donald Trump was impeached by the US House of Representatives on Wednesday night, only the third American chief executive to be formally charged under the Constitution's ultimate remedy for high crimes and misdemeanors.
News video: President Trump Denounces Impeachment Vote At His Michigan Rally

President Trump Denounces Impeachment Vote At His Michigan Rally 01:24

 At a rally in Michigan, President Trump responded to House Democrats' impeachment vote with anger, calling it a "suicide march."

MarkMetts3

Mark Metts RT @maxcredits: So now that President Trump has been impeached by the House, who is President of the United States? 😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂 Dumbass De… 7 seconds ago

CA_Gibson

Candi Gibson RT @TheDailyShow: CNN: PRESIDENT TRUMP IMPEACHED MSNBC: HOUSE VOTES TO IMPEACH TRUMP FOX: DID YOU KNOW THAT 764 EARTHS COULD FIT INSIDE… 7 seconds ago

JohnPg65316854

JohnPg RT @cnnbrk: Senate Majority Leader McConnell says the House did something no other Congress has ever done — impeached a President who hasn'… 14 seconds ago

4029emma

40/29 Emma Claybrook All four Arkansas members of the U.S. House of Representatives voted against the impeachment of President Donald Tr… https://t.co/a7SKah6zSm 17 seconds ago

mdt4129

[email protected]#not4it RT @KTVU: Defiant in the face of a historic rebuke, President Donald Trump rallied supporters in Michigan as the House voted to impeach him… 18 seconds ago

talisa_edwards

Talisa Edwards RT @USRepLong: Sharing this so that the American people never forget that when House Dems impeached President Trump, they cheered. Didn’t t… 19 seconds ago

ivangut85755723

ivan gutierrez RT @joncoopertweets: For the third time in history, the House impeached a president, setting the stage for a Senate trial on removing Trump… 22 seconds ago

mohatma_andi

Illuminandi 🇦🇱 RT @CNN: BREAKING: President Trump has become the third president in American history to be impeached after the House approved an abuse of… 22 seconds ago

