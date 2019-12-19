"The Masked Singer" finale was Wednesday night, and the show has crowned a foxy new winner, revealed to be …

You Might Like

Tweets about this MissQueenJonas RT @TVLine: #TheMaskedSinger finale unmasked the final three players — recap: https://t.co/ie1mLvriAE The winner tells @TVLine why one jud… 36 minutes ago TVLine.com #TheMaskedSinger finale unmasked the final three players — recap: https://t.co/ie1mLvriAE The winner tells @TVLine… https://t.co/W4VK7yZfk7 39 minutes ago DSMWcom ‘The Masked Singer’ finale recap: Fox hightails it to the top, is revealed to be … https://t.co/f6U1qUZoVk 3 hours ago Cheryl Patterson 'The Masked Singer' finale recap: Fox hightails it to the top, is revealed to be … https://t.co/jnYnnneOOD via @USATODAY #Bestof2019 3 hours ago Whazupnaija The Masked Singer Season 2 Finale Recap Show (All The Reveals!) - https://t.co/NprnQFVtsC https://t.co/Hr9TV1h0Bf 4 hours ago BetaSeries News The Masked Singer Season 2 Finale Recap: Critical Mask https://t.co/Gfnwovd9DT https://t.co/bvXw4p9Sa9 4 hours ago USA NEWS FEEDS 'The Masked Singer' finale recap: Fox hightails it to the top, is revealed to be … https://t.co/Fsk2yWejZA… https://t.co/IqGfqyCQ9L 6 hours ago The News Publisher The Masked Singer Season 2 Finale Recap Show (All The Reveals!) https://t.co/4REljfCaYN 6 hours ago