Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

Howard dismantles Regent by 58

Seattle Times Thursday, 19 December 2019 ()
WASHINGTON, D.C. (AP) — Charles Williams had 24 points as Howard easily beat NCCAA-member Regent 105-47 on Wednesday night. Nate Garvey had 15 points for Howard (2-10). Khalil Robinson added 12 points and seven assists. Kyle Foster had 12 points for the hosts. It was the first time this season Howard scored at least 100 […]
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

_CollegeNetwork

The College Network The College Network Howard dismantles Regent by 58 https://t.co/bpl3f7qsOP 1 week ago

GameDayBlog1

GameDayBlog Howard dismantles Regent by 58 https://t.co/Ie2BMViptM 1 week ago

esportsws

Sports News Howard dismantles Regent by 58 https://t.co/DLeatKxj2i 1 week ago

CoachCarson

Coach Billy Carson Howard dismantles Regent by 58 https://t.co/6rgKn3TAnS https://t.co/ryiiwS2u5s 1 week ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2019 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.