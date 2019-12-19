Howard dismantles Regent by 58 Thursday, 19 December 2019 ( 1 week ago )

WASHINGTON, D.C. (AP) — Charles Williams had 24 points as Howard easily beat NCCAA-member Regent 105-47 on Wednesday night. Nate Garvey had 15 points for Howard (2-10). Khalil Robinson added 12 points and seven assists. Kyle Foster had 12 points for the hosts. It was the first time this season Howard scored at least 100 […] 👓 View full article

