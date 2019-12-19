Trump becomes 3rd US President to be impeached by House of Representatives Thursday, 19 December 2019 ( 7 hours ago )

By LISA MASCARO and MARY CLARE JALONICK WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump was impeached by the U.S. House of Representatives Wednesday night, becoming only the third American chief executive to be formally charged under the Constitution's ultimate remedy for high crimes and misdemeanors. The historic vote split along party lines, much the way it has divided the nation, over a charge that the 45th president abused the power of his office by enlisting a foreign government to investigate a political rival ahead of the 2020 election. The house then approved a second charge, that he obstructed Congress in its investigation. The articles of impeachment, the political equivalent of an...

