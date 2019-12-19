Global  

Trump becomes 3rd US President to be impeached by House of Representatives

WorldNews Thursday, 19 December 2019 ()
Trump becomes 3rd US President to be impeached by House of RepresentativesBy LISA MASCARO and MARY CLARE JALONICK WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump was impeached by the U.S. House of Representatives Wednesday night, becoming only the third American chief executive to be formally charged under the Constitution’s ultimate remedy for high crimes and misdemeanors. The historic vote split along party lines, much the way it has divided the nation, over a charge that the 45th president abused the power of his office by enlisting a foreign government to investigate a political rival ahead of the 2020 election. The House then approved a second charge, that he obstructed Congress in its investigation. The articles of impeachment, the political equivalent of an...
News video: The House gavels impeachment debate against President Trump

The House gavels impeachment debate against President Trump

 The House of Representatives is set to impeach an elected President accused of violating the nation's trust and his oath to preserve, protect and defend bedrock constitutional values.

Muallimsays

Muallim Ibrahim RT @BBCBreaking: Donald Trump becomes the third US president in history to be impeached and now faces trial in Senate https://t.co/LzoX7Isq… 9 seconds ago

redhocabello

•Crickets King👑• RT @KeeneTalen: December 18, 2019 1.) Billie Eilish Turns 18 2.) Donald Trump becomes the 3rd US president to be impeached 3.) ASAP Rocky… 9 seconds ago

Minty19641

Minty1964 RT @ArtedLight: Its going to be another Brexit moment. He will be in office for a few years yet and the fools who voted to impeach him wil… 10 seconds ago

iNews24

iNews24 Instant View: Donald Trump becomes third U.S. president to be impeached [RTR https://t.co/uSJnQgsO7z] 10 seconds ago

HebaFarooq

Heba Farouk Mahfouz Trump becomes third U.S. president to be impeached as House approves both articles against him https://t.co/D5BNI3mvqu 18 seconds ago

vaikaushik25

Vaibhav RT @heraldscotland: President Donald Trump has become the third president in history to be impeached after the House voted to approve both… 23 seconds ago

gyonlineng

Detty December Donald Trump Becomes the 3rd U.S. President In History To Be Impeached | Here’s All You Need to Know… https://t.co/KZAjux29qJ 26 seconds ago

whitney_ade

THE CHOSEN ONE RT @washingtonpost: Trump becomes third U.S. president to be impeached; abuse of power article gains enough support as House roll call vote… 35 seconds ago

