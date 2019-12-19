Global  

4 people injured shooting outside San Antonio mall

Seattle Times Thursday, 19 December 2019 ()
SAN ANTONIO (AP) — Four people were injured Wednesday night during a shooting at a mall in San Antonio, Texas, according to authorities. San Antonio Fire Department officials said the shooting happened at the South Park Mall on the city’s south side. Two people were transported to the hospital in serious condition. Two others had […]
News video: Police respond to shooting at a San Antonio mall

 Police are on scene of a shooting at a San Antonio shopping mall Wednesday night.

