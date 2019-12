Thursday, 19 December 2019 ( 5 days ago )

GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) — Kameron Hankerson scored a season-high 21 points as Green Bay routed Division III-member Concordia (ILL) 126-64 on Wednesday night. The Phoenix set a program record in total points in a game, and all eight players who suited up scored in double figures. Green Bay (4-8) also set a program record […] 👓 View full article