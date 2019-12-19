Allen makes 35 saves, Blues beat Oilers 2-1

Thursday, 19 December 2019 ( 5 hours ago )

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Brayden Schenn scored, Jake Allen made 35 saves and the St. Louis Blues beat the Edmonton Oilers 2-1 on Wednesday night. Mackenzie MacEachern also scored for the Stanley Cup champion Blues, who won their fourth straight. Ryan Nugent-Hopkins had a goal and Mikko Koskinen stopped 42 shots for the Oilers, who […]


