Onion crisis raises a stink for India’s Prime Minister Modi

Seattle Times Thursday, 19 December 2019 ()
NEW DELHI (AP) — With crops ruined by a combination of drought and rot, the price of onions has skyrocketed in India and added to worries over food inflation at a time when the slowing economy has become a liability for the government. The price of onions, a staple now too expensive for most Indian […]
News video: Internet blackout hits India unrest, mass arrests

Internet blackout hits India unrest, mass arrests 01:08

 The protests that have swept India enters its second week. Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government is refusing to budge on the controversial citizenship law that sparked the demonstrations. Matthew Larotonda reports.

Protesters boycott exams, hunger strike against India’s Citizenship Act [Video]Protesters boycott exams, hunger strike against India’s Citizenship Act

Protesters across India continued their agitation on Saturday against the controversial religion-based Citizenship Law that allows non-Muslim persecuted minority refugees from neighbouring countries to..

WATCH: Priyanka Gandhi hits out at Modi govt over onion price, unemployment [Video]WATCH: Priyanka Gandhi hits out at Modi govt over onion price, unemployment

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi hit out at Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his government. Priyanka was speaking to Congress' 'Bharat Bachao' rally. The rally was organised at Delhi's Ramlila Maidan.

India's Modi summons ministers to discuss security situation following protests

India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi called a meeting with his council of ministers on Saturday to discuss the security situation in the country following...
Modi defends new citizenship law as protests continue across India

India's Prime Minister used a party rally in New Delhi to accuse opposition politicians of "fear psychosis".
