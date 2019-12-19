New Mexico St. beats Ark.-Pine Bluff 65-40 Thursday, 19 December 2019 ( 5 hours ago )

LAS CRUCES, N.M. (AP) — Ivan Aurrecoechea had 19 points and nine rebounds and Jabari Rice added 17 points as New Mexico State routed Arkansas-Pine Bluff 65-40 on Wednesday night. Trevelin Queen added 12 points and six rebounds for the Aggies (7-6). Arkansas-Pine Bluff totaled 15 points in the first half, a season low. Markedric […] 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Recent related news from verified sources New Mexico St. beats Ark.-Pine Bluff 65-40 Ivan Aurrecoechea records 19 points and nine rebounds as New Mexico State easily defeats Arkansas-Pine Bluff, 65-40

FOX Sports 5 hours ago





Tweets about this Coach Billy Carson New Mexico St. beats Ark.-Pine Bluff 65-40 https://t.co/G6vMNvzub3 https://t.co/fhcNVqIP3W 3 hours ago Sports News New Mexico St. beats Ark.-Pine Bluff 65-40 https://t.co/AfVkLmDbiG 3 hours ago