New Mexico St. beats Ark.-Pine Bluff 65-40

Seattle Times Thursday, 19 December 2019 ()
LAS CRUCES, N.M. (AP) — Ivan Aurrecoechea had 19 points and nine rebounds and Jabari Rice added 17 points as New Mexico State routed Arkansas-Pine Bluff 65-40 on Wednesday night. Trevelin Queen added 12 points and six rebounds for the Aggies (7-6). Arkansas-Pine Bluff totaled 15 points in the first half, a season low. Markedric […]
