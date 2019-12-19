Global  

Puerto Rico cockfighters go to ring in federal ban defiance

Seattle Times Thursday, 19 December 2019 ()
TOA BAJA, Puerto Rico (AP) — Felipe Espinal walked into his cockfighting establishment Wednesday night in the northern town of Toa Baja and held up a white pen in triumph as he recorded the moment with his cellphone. The crowd hushed as he cried out: “This is the pen that said we can keep fighting […]
News video: Cultural Heritage Or Animal Cruelty? Puerto Rico Cries 'Fowl' Over Cockfighting Ban

Cultural Heritage Or Animal Cruelty? Puerto Rico Cries 'Fowl' Over Cockfighting Ban 00:45

 The US Congress is attempting to ban cockfighting in Puerto Rico, and it's set the cat among the pigeons. According to Reuters, the proposed legislation has set off a debate about animal cruelty. It's also put thousands of jobs at risk and sparked a possible power struggle between the US...

cearmario

Christine Armario RT @EECastilloAP: Puerto Rico cockfighters go to ring in federal ban defiance (from @AP) By ⁦@danicacoto⁩ https://t.co/TwAVO5d8uR 34 minutes ago

MyNews13

Spectrum News 13 Puerto Rico's governor signed a bill authorizing cockfighting Wednesday, despite a federal ban on the sport in U.S.… https://t.co/lT945ssb0X 41 minutes ago

nasrene41

Nasrene MacDonald RT @KMOV: Puerto Rico cockfighters go to ring in federal ban defiance https://t.co/1KGxPT5gaH #KMOV https://t.co/Nu69NyXixs 1 hour ago

EECastilloAP

E. Eduardo Castillo Puerto Rico cockfighters go to ring in federal ban defiance (from @AP) By ⁦@danicacoto⁩ https://t.co/TwAVO5d8uR 1 hour ago

WKYT

WKYT A Kentuckian legalized the sport in 1933 when he was governor of Puerto Rico. https://t.co/3x58TlehKH 3 hours ago

artbysir

Art By SIR RT @BoricuaTimes: Puerto Rico cockfighters go to ring in federal ban defiance https://t.co/9U7l0AuANU via @MailOnline 4 hours ago

BoricuaTimes

Boricua Times Puerto Rico cockfighters go to ring in federal ban defiance https://t.co/9U7l0AuANU via @MailOnline 4 hours ago

NewsSyndicate

News Syndicate Puerto Rico cockfighters go to ring in federal ban defiance https://t.co/ggCxcXo8nN 8 hours ago

