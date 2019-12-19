Walker scores 32 to lead Celtics past Mavericks 109-103 Thursday, 19 December 2019 ( 3 days ago )

DALLAS (AP) — Kemba Walker scored 32 points and Jaylen Brown had 26 as the Boston Celtics defeated the Dallas Mavericks 109-103 on Wednesday night. Jayson Tatum added 24 points to help Boston prevail on a night when both teams were missing key players and struggled to shoot 40% from the field. The Celtics held […]

0

