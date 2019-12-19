Global  

As House votes to impeach Donald Trump, Hillary Clinton pledges to help Democrats 'retire the incumbent'

USATODAY.com Thursday, 19 December 2019 ()
Hillary and Chelsea Clinton were at Pace University Wednesday to talk about their new book, the day the House voted to impeach President Trump.
News video: House Expected To Vote On Impeaching President Trump

House Expected To Vote On Impeaching President Trump 01:41

 The House is expected to vote on impeaching President Donald Trump on Wednesday; CBS2's Dick Brennan reports.

maria_glushko

Maria Glushko RT @Reuters: House votes 230 to 197 to impeach Trump on abuse of power charges, with one lawmaker voting ‘present’ https://t.co/42jAwBVrvg… 4 seconds ago

TheSiasatDaily

The Siasat Daily US House votes to impeach President Donald Trump Read @TheSiasatDaily | https://t.co/CqMhOPDzND https://t.co/8fPZQtNk5Z 1 minute ago

Sexilexy_j

lexy RT @FOX10Phoenix: TRUMP IMPEACHED: The house voted to #impeach President Donald Trump. He's the third president in U.S. history to be impea… 1 minute ago

inaraloki

Muhammad Loki Syauqi RT @LodaBerg: “House Votes to Impeach President Donald J. Trump” Thank god, the rest of the world is proud of you. Now let’s see how this… 2 minutes ago

Iadycasterly

𝘢𝘭𝘪𝘤𝘦 𝘱𝘪𝘦𝘴𝘻𝘦𝘤𝘬𝘪 🎄 RT @CBSNews: BREAKING: The House votes to impeach President Donald Trump. He is now just the third president in American history to be impe… 2 minutes ago

OoroGeorge

Ooro George™ US House of Reps Votes to Impeach Donald Trump Over Abuse of Power https://t.co/O8sK1DwvRL 3 minutes ago

A_S_Mailafiya

Tycoon RT @AJEnglish: US House of Representatives votes to impeach President Donald Trump for obstruction of Congress and abuse of power related t… 4 minutes ago

malaymail

Malay Mail In historic moment, US House impeaches Donald Trump for abuse of power | Malay Mail https://t.co/G0FnNkUrWL 4 minutes ago

