Utah ducks No. 6 Kentucky’s rally, holds off Wildcats 69-66 Thursday, 19 December 2019 ( 1 week ago )

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Timmy Allen hit a tiebreaking floater with 1:14 left and Utah dodged a rousing comeback try by No. 6 Kentucky for a 69-66 upset Wednesday night. The Wildcats (8-2) used a 27-10 run to tie it at 68 on Ashton Hagans’ dunk with 1:43 remaining, but Allen put the Utes (9-2) […] 👓 View full article

