We asked protesters at Kirribilli House what they'd like to tell Scott Morrison when he gets home Thursday, 19 December 2019 ( 5 hours ago )

Protesters gathered at Kirribilli House this morning to slam Scott Morrison for his absence during this week's bushfire crisis. We asked attendees what they'd like to say to the Prime Minister, if he was here. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this