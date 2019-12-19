Global  

Judge to rule today in ex-Taliban hostage Joshua Boyle's sexual assault case

CBC.ca Thursday, 19 December 2019 ()
An Ottawa judge will deliver a ruling today in the high-profile sexual assault trial of former Taliban hostage Joshua Boyle.
