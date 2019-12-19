Global  

Habitat for Humanity, heavily in debt in Edmonton, asks low-income families to pay interest

CBC.ca Thursday, 19 December 2019 ()
More than 50 low-income families that signed up for what they thought was a zero-per-cent finance agreement with Habitat for Humanity Edmonton for a mortgage now face a credit check they worry they will not pass.
