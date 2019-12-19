Global  

Hong Kong fans boo national anthem ahead of soccer match with China

Reuters India Thursday, 19 December 2019 ()
Hong Kong football fans booed as the Chinese national anthem was played on Wednesday before their team's clash with China in South Korea as the political turmoil that has gripped the former British colony spilled over to the sports world.
News video: Hong Kong-China unrest spills into soccer beef

Hong Kong-China unrest spills into soccer beef 01:02

 Hong Kong fans attempted to drown out the Chinese national anthem with booing at a soccer match against mainland China, defying a Chinese law that makes disrespecting the anthem a crime. Matthew Larotonda reports.

