Hong Kong fans boo national anthem ahead of soccer match with China
Thursday, 19 December 2019 () Hong Kong football fans booed as the Chinese national anthem was played on Wednesday before their team's clash with China in South Korea as the political turmoil that has gripped the former British colony spilled over to the sports world.
Hong Kong fans attempted to drown out the Chinese national anthem with booing at a soccer match against mainland China, defying a Chinese law that makes disrespecting the anthem a crime. Matthew Larotonda reports.
You Might Like
Tweets about this
neva｡ RT @revmahoney: I love after the Chinese National anthem finished, HK fans sang “Glory to Hong Kong.” This is what the revolution SOUNDS li… 14 seconds ago
tillmoonlight RT @sangmi_cha: #HongKong fans booed at the Chinese national anthem and chanted: "We are Hong Kong" throughout the match. https://t.co/zBxz… 28 minutes ago
Celi A🎗 RT @Reuters: Hong Kong fans boo national anthem ahead of soccer match with China https://t.co/kQHxUrwrXE https://t.co/tq3dhQ8Yao 53 minutes ago