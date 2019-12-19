Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

'Bunty Aur Babli 2' gets Hum-Tum! Not Abhishek Bachchan, Saif Ali Khan to play lead opposite Rani Mukerji

DNA Thursday, 19 December 2019 ()
Saif Ali Khan and Rani Mukerji have been roped in to play the lead roles in 'Bunty Aur Babli 2'.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: IANS INDIA - Published < > Embed
News video: Saif Ali Khan's son Ibrahim Ali Khan practice cricket at Juhu

Saif Ali Khan's son Ibrahim Ali Khan practice cricket at Juhu 00:49

 Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan's son Ibrahim Ali Khan was snapped during his cricket session at juhu in Mumbai.

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2019 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.