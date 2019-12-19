Global  

Italian PM welcomes Fiat Chrysler merger with PSA, says jobs crucial

Reuters Thursday, 19 December 2019 ()
Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte welcomed the planned merger of Fiat Chrysler with its French rival PSA in an newspaper interview on Thursday, but said protecting jobs would be a top priority.
News video: Fiat Chrysler and PSA sign Merger

Fiat Chrysler and PSA sign Merger 02:20

 Fiat Chrysler and PSA are officially merging after signing an agreement today.

